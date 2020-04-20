Deaths of 2 CFD members will be classified as in the line of duty, officials say

CHICAGO — The recent deaths of two Chicago Fire Department members who passed away from complications related to COVID-19 will be classified as line of duty deaths, according to department officials.

CFD Commissioner Richard Ford II announced the classification Monday for Mario Araujo, 49, and 55-year-old Edward Singleton.

The determination means the victims’ families will be provided with one-year’s salary and memorial service benefits. The department also said they will assist the families in receiving other federal, state and local benefits.

The department said any death of a member will be reviewed on a case by case basis for determining deaths in the line of duty.

“Our current situation is unprecedented in the history of our department and will be addressed accordingly,” said Commissioner Ford II. “These two members made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those whom they swore an oath to serve. We will not forget our obligation to their families in this time of crisis.”