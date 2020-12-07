Deadline today for CPS parents to decide on students returning to classrooms in 2021

CHICAGO — Monday is the deadline for Chicago Public School parents and guardians to decide on remote or in-person learning for students in 2021.

On Jan. 11, CPS says they will open school building for pre-K students, and moderate and intensive cluster programs. Feb 1 will be the date that kindergarten through 8th grade will be able to enter buildings.

High school students who learn in general education settings will stay on remote learning classes, while CPS says they will evaluate options for returning to in-person learning.

If you’re unsure about your child going back to school, CPS is urging to choose the in-person learning option because you can change that at any time.

However, parents who select remote learning will not be able to send their children for in-person classes until April.

The plan is still moving forward as coronavirus has not slowed down. Illinois saw more than 7500 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 76 deaths.

CPS says they have decided to offer in-person, hybrid and remote learning options for students. Students who are a part of the district’s academic centers will follow the high school remote learning model until further notice.

CPS is also urging parents to contact their schools if they have lost their form, or if they have an questions.