Deadline to choose CPS school plan is Aug. 7

CHICAGO — Families with children in Chicago Public Schools have until Friday to decide if they’d prefer full remote learning or a hybrid option.

The district recommends two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. But there’s no final decision yet.

Parents who choose the hybrid plan can pull their children out of school and switch to remote, if they change their minds.

But anyone who chooses remote learning will have to wait until the next quarter before they can choose classroom instruction.