Deadline Friday for CPS parents to decide on high school students returning to classrooms

CHICAGO — A change in CDC social distancing guidelines could make it easier for more kids to go back to school.

Friday is the last day for parents of Chicago Public School high school students to decide if they want their children back in classrooms. CPS is looking at a hybrid model, much like we’ve seen with younger students.

Parents who decide to remain remote cannot change their minds later and send their kids to school. But if you opt-in for in-person learning, you can always switch back to remote.

Some parents have complained to the school board that they can’t make a good decision because they don’t exactly know what reopening looks like.

The Chicago Teachers Union says they have no agreement to return to classes, previewing what could be another round of negotiations between the city and the union.

Before pre-school and grade school students returned in March, last minute negotiations between the union and the city avoided a strike. CPS did open back up for hybrid learning in earnest in March. Plenty of protocols in place to try and keep kids and staff as safe as possible from contracting the coronavirus.

One thing that likely will not change at CPS schools is the CDC changing it’s recommendation on social distancing from six to three feet in schools, after a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases said there was no increased risk to students or teachers at that distance.

The Illinois Board of Education already changed its social distancing recommendations from six to three feet, which has led several suburban districts to move kids back into the classroom full-time if they choose.

The teachers union wants six feet to continue being the rule in CPS schools. CPS says while it will monitor safet guidelines, it has it’s safety plan in place for now.

CPS is aiming for April 19 to bring high school students back. The union, however, says no date has been set.