Deadline Friday for City of Chicago employees to get final COVID-19 shot

CHICAGO — Friday is the deadline for Chicago’s city employees to get their final COVID-19 shot to meet an Oct. 15 deadline for being fully vaccinated.

The vaccine takes 14 days to have its full effect. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office defines “fully vaccinated” as two weeks past the second dose of a two-dose mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Employees will be asked to submit their proof of vaccination via a secure, online COVID-19 vaccine portal, the statement said.

City workers who refuse the vaccine will have to be tested regularly for Covid, at least for now.

The city has not said what consequences those workers could face, or when, if they continue to reject the vaccine.