Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Illinois remains at lowest level since early April

CHICAGO — For the second day in a row, Illinois health officials reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the last 24 hours, as the single-day death count remains at the lowest level seen in the state since early April.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 473 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional related deaths have been confirmed in the state over the past day. Health officials also reported 19 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, which was the lowest single-day increase seen in the state since April 2, when 16 deaths were reported.

While it’s not uncommon for the number of reported deaths to dip on Sunday or Monday after state facilities close over the weekend, they typically rise again the following day.

There have been 133,016 cases of COVID-19 and 6,326 related deaths confirmed in Illinois. State health officials estimate 93 percent of cases have recovered. There are 1,914 patients hospitalized with a confirmed or potential case of the disease, including 562 in intensive care and 328 on ventilators.

All regions of Illinois remain on track for the next phase of reopening, according to the latest state data, with most reporting either a declining or low positivity rate of COVID-19 tests. The statewide positivity rate remains at a low of 3 percent as well.

As the search for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments continues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday it’s revoking its emergency authorization of malaria drugs for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

Even as some parts of daily life resume, stay-at-home restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect the economy in Illinois and across the world.

The State of Illinois announced Monday it would offer an additional $90 million in assistance to help residents with rent, utility and other bills.

Bars and breweries in Chicago can also start offering outdoor service starting June 17, although they must stop selling alcohol for on-premise consumption at 11 p.m. The Lakefront Trail will reopen on June 22, while Millennium Park and some other park areas will reopen soon as well. Casinos in Indiana will also be allowed to reopen for the first time in months.

Gym chain 24 Hour Fitness announced Monday it would declare bankruptcy and close more than 100 of its locations nationwide, including some in Illinois. Around 300 gyms will remain open.

For the fourth time in the award show’s history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the Oscars Monday until April 2021. The eligibility period for its 93rd awards is also being pushed back, as many releases were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic closing movie theaters.