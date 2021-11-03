CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

CHICAGO — Walgreens and CVS Health announced Wednesday they will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 starting this weekend.

Walgreens will begin distributing vaccinations nationwide on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Starting Wednesday, parents or legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, the Walgreens app or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

CVS Health also announced that 1,700 of its locations nationwide — with more than 50 in Illinois — are accepting vaccine appointments for children, with shots starting on Sunday, Nov. 7. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.