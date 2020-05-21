CVS to open 17 new COVID-19 testing sites across Illinois

CHICAGO — CVS Health is making more COVID-19 testing sites available in Illinois.

Starting Friday, CVS will open 17 new test sites at select CVS drive-thru locations in the state.

Nine new locations are in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs, with the rest in the collar counties — Will, DuPage, Lake and Kane.

CVS said plans to have up to 1,000 test sites operating across the country by the end of May. More than half will serve communities with the greatest need for support.

For more information on the many places to be tested in the Chicago area, go to wgntv.com/testing.

