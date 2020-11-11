CVS partners with South Side church to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests

CHICAGO — CVS pharmacy has partnered with a church on the city’s South Side to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests.

As virus cases continue to rise in Illinois, the need for testing is becoming more prevalent each day. Well inside the Chicago Baptist Institute, there’s an answer for that — and it’s free.

In a room where bible classes are normally taught, medical professionals prepare to start testing for coronavirus.

Amanda McKee and her team are administering rapid COVID tests inside the Chicago Baptist Institute, located at 5120 S King Drive.

“The patients don’t need to have a vehicle. We accept walk up patients, which is different than our store locations,” said McKee.

The test site is a partnership with CVS Pharmacy and local religious nonprofit organizations, bringing testing to a community that’s in need. These test administered will be free to the public.

“They would know if they were negative or positive and leave with information about what to do and what those results mean,” McKee added.

As cases continue to rise in Illinois, have 125 tests available to the community is important for the South Side, as well as the medical professionals administering these tests.

Rapid testing can sometimes present a false negative test result, and it is always good to follow-up with a PCR test if you are feeling ill. Organizers with this testing location tell WGN they will be available everyday, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — until funding runs out.