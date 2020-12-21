CVS Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — CVS Health announced Monday that the company has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the United States.

CVS will begin vaccinating long-term care residents in Illinois on December 28, with 900 nursing and assisted living facilities across Illinois partnered with CVS. The effort aims to inoculate 150,000 Illinois patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services selected CVS as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. The company announced they will eventually provide vaccines to the general public at their pharmacy locations at some point in 2021.

CVS will begin vaccinations starting Monday in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

Vaccinations will begin in 35 other states along with Illinois and the District of Columbia on December 28, with vaccinations beginning in Puerto Rico on January 4.