CVS begins administering COVID-19 vaccine at 8 pharmacies in Illinois

CHICAGO — CVS is now administering COVID-19 shots at eight pharmacies in Illinois, including one in Chicago.

In addition to Chicago, the company is administering the Pfizer vaccine at stores in Olympia Fields, Flossmoor, Kankakee, Mendota, Hoopeston, Pekin and Belleville.

According to the Chicago Tribune, CVS did not release the exact addresses because it does not want to overwhelm the locations.

CVS is only accepting online appointments for residents who are currently eligible under the state’s guidelines. People without internet access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

Additional restrictions apply for those living in Chicago.