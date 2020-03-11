Cupich says dialog with health officials paramount for Catholic Church and COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVID-19 and the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke to WGN News Tuesday and said he had to cancel a trip to the Vatican due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy.

He also spoke about efforts to keep archdiocese students safe.

So far all schools are open in the archdiocese as catholic leaders take their cues from health experts.

“We have found it helpful in all of these instances to listen to experts in the field of healthcare,” he said. “We are going to continue to be in dialogue with the health officials for both the city, state and local and county because they are the ones who really have up to date information.”

As Catholics listen to the news and begin to worry about COVID-19, many are stocking up on supplies in the event of quarantine. Cupich urges people to think of others.

“The people who are in the service industries, who depend on a weekly check in order to pay their rent, in order to buy groceries, to pay other bills that they have, if we can be of assistance to them with our food pantries then we should,” he said.

In Italy schools are closed and barricades surround St. Peter’s Square as people are told not to gather. It is a shocking sight for Father Robert Gahl, professor at Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome. It's something that hasn’t happened in decades.

“St Peter Square itself is literally closed down,” Gahl told WGN News via Skype. “There are barriers up. That’s been done by the Vatican. I’ve never seen that happen. … The streets are pretty much empty most places are shut down.”

“Public health is the most important and we have to abide by officials,” Cupich said. “That's really a minor inconvenience as far as I'm concerned when I think of the overall damage the virus has done to people's lives.”

Also Tuesday, the Pope said priests should still minister to those with COVID-19, even as officials are urging them to protect themselves.

It is one more indication this impacts not only those who contract the virus but those caring for them at home and healthcare workers. And that is the real fear of this virus is not the severity of the illness as most will recover, it's the scope of caring for the onslaught of patients.