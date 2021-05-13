Cubs, White Sox increasing to 60% fan capacity later this month; introduce vaccinated-only sections

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 17: Fans cheer as Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the 1st inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on July 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have been approved to increase their fan capacity to 60 percent later this month.

The White Sox will welcome back approximately 24,300 fans beginning with the Cardinals series on May 24. The Cubs will increase to 60 percent capacity beginning with the Reds series on May 28.

Both clubs additionally announced that they’re offering fully vaccinated-only sections beginning this week.

The upper center section of the bleachers at Wrigley Field will be sold at 100 percent capacity with no social distancing for the May 17-20 series against the Nationals. Tickets will be $20 plus taxes and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans must be past two weeks after their second vaccine dose and present a copy of their vaccine card upon entry.

The White Sox also will feature two vaccinated-only sections for four games this weekend. Beginning with Game 1 of the doubleheader against Kansas City on Friday.

Those who attend will be in sections 109 or 109 and must show a copy of their vaccine card.

The team is hosting vaccination sites at Guaranteed Rate Field for fans beginning on May 24. If fans get vaccinated before a game, the White Sox will give out a $25 gift card to be used inside the ballpark.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Pritzker announced that Illinois will enter the Bridge Phase of the reopening plan on Friday. The Bridge Phase is the final step before the full reopening of Phase 5.

Under Bridge Phase, there are expanded capacity limits for businesses, dining, offices, events, conferences and gatherings.

Barring any significant reversals in key COVID-19 statewide indicators, including increasing hospitalizations, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as June 11.