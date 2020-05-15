Cubs organ provides sounds of Friendly Confines as fans hope for deal

CHICAGO – People around Wrigley Field Friday evening were serenaded with one of the most synonymous sounds of summer.

After Gary Pressy retired last season, the Cubs announced there will be three rotating organists moving forward.

One of them, John Benedeck, got in some early practice Friday night and played ballpark staples for Wrigleyville residents from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Cubs said after hearing from neighbors who missed the buzz around the ballpark, they wanted to bring some energy into the area.

During the hours, small crowds spaced out around the ballpark to catch the sounds of Wrigley Field.

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal that could start the baseball season in early July.

It’s been met with mixed reviews from the player’s union and nobody knows for sure when a deal could be struck.

The *sounds* of the #FriendlyConfines. The @Cubs may not be playing baseball, but you can hear the organ playing from 5pm-6pm. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/DbhQq4Nau1 — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) May 15, 2020

