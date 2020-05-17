Cubs’ Ian Happ partners with suburban coffee company for COVID-19 relief

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has partnered with a coffee company rooted in philanthropy to aid with coronavirus relief.

Happ, who majored in fiance at the University of Cincinnati, has been working with his brother to partner with businesses all across the spectrum.

Happ first noticed Connect Roasters, created out of Bourbonnais in 2016, after one of their roasters posted a picture of their coffee with Happ’s baseball card on Instagram.

“I reached out wondering if they would send me from coffee,” Happ said.

The single-orgin medium roast from Guatemala immediately left a positive impression on Happ and he wanted to partner with them to help with coronavirus relief.

Little did he know at the time, Connect Roasters’ mission is to give back. Found Caleb Benoit invests money back from each sale to non-profit partners on the ground in Guatemala.

“The spark for the business was a trip to the Dominican Republic. It was my first time in a developing county, seeing real poverty,” Benoit said. “Getting to know some folks who didn’t have basic needs met.”

After some back-and-forth with Benoit, Happ pitched the idea for “Quarantine Coffee For COVID Relief” and a partnership was born.

Even though Guatemala is dealing with a strict lockdown, Benoit has not had an issue yet sourcing beans for the medium roast coffee that features hints of chocolate and nuts.

With the partnership of Happ, pre-orders started to roll in on Monday. The coffee was roasted Thursday and was shipped out across the country and to Canada Friday.

“In just two weeks, they have done a great job of still being able to roast and take in online sales,” Happ said.

A big coffee aficionado, Happ thinks Cubs fans and others around the country will love it. In each $15 dollar order, Happ and Connect Roasters are donating $3 back to COVID-19 relief.

Happ is currently finalizing partnerships with those organizations which he will announce soon.

“For me, to be able to find high quality single-origin medium roast that isn’t bitter at all, doesn’t bite you, it’s rare for how smooth it is,” Happ said.

Even though Connect Roasters has been able to source coffee during the pandemic, a big portion of their business has been affected.

“A lot of our business is wholesale,” Benoit said. “Been focusing on people brewing and making more coffee at home.”

They will even deliver it to you if you’re in the Kankakee County area.

Photo by Kara Evans Photography

Happ has been drinking it while staying ready for the season in Arizona.

The assistant MLBPA representative said the players haven’t received official economics from the owners yet, but he’s confident a deal can be worked out.

“At this time, we are both committed to getting baseball back and that’s the main goal,” Happ said. “I think it would be great for the city and the country. We are gonna get try very hard to get it back.”

After posting a career-high .898 OPS in 2019, Happ will be looking to continue his impact on both sides of the plate. Hopefully it’s sooner than later.

To buy Quarantine Coffee for COVID Relief, visit www.coffeeforcovid.com.