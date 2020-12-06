Cubs collect over 1,000 items during food drive outside of Wrigley Field Saturday

CHICAGO – To help food insecurity during the pandemic, the Cubs hosted a food drive Saturday.

The food drive was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caretakers Way, just outside of the ballpark.

Over 1,100 items were collected Saturday and there’s still time to donate.

From now until Sunday, Dec. 20, anyone can drop off non-perishable and cans for families in need at the Cubs Store at Gallagher Way.

The most requested items are pasta, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, boxed cereal, oatmeal and canned tuna. All donations benefit the Lakeview Pantry.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Cubs helped Lakeview Pantry open up a satellite hub to feed those affected by COVID-19.