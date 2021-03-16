Cubs announce 2021 summer dates for Wrigley Field concerts postponed due to pandemic

CHICAGO — The Cubs announced Tuesday the first batch of rescheduled concerts at Wrigley Field this summer that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled concert dates are:

Chris Stapleton: July 17, 2021

Guns N’ Roses: July 21, 2021

The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer: Aug. 15, 2021

Lady Gaga: Aug. 27, 2021

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe: Aug. 29, 2021

Maroon 5: Aug. 30, 2021

No new concert dates have been announced yet for the Zac Brown Band or Dead & Company.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for these concerts, or you can buy tickets at www.mlb.com.

It’s unclear how many concertgoers will be allowed into Wrigley for shows, or what kind of precautions will need to take place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Just last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that 20% of capacity will be allowed into the stands at both the Cubs and White Sox parks this year. It is unclear if the same rule will apply for concerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.