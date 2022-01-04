CPS says if CTU votes for remote learning, schools will remain open Wednesday with classes canceled

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School leaders said if the teachers union votes to move to remote learning, classes will be canceled Wednesday.

At a news conference Tuesday morning CPS CEO Pedro Martinez emphasized the safety of CPS. He said many families are anxious and afraid due to the amount of “misinformation” going around.

When ask if Chicago Teachers Union votes to go fully remote Wednesday, Martinez said, “Class will be canceled. Schools will be open. We will have a plan tomorrow. We are going to create a plan that’s best for families and students. “

CTU is set to vote later Tuesday evening.

“We are in a surge. One of biggest surges we’ve seen,” CTU VP Stacy Davis Gates said.

CTU is demanding increased testing and better masks distributed at schools and they want to halt in person learning temporarily so that more safety protocols can be put in place.

“This new variant is also affected the vaccinated and the boosted,” Davis-Gates said.

Martinez says he is committed to coming to an agreement with the CTU, who wants to go to remote learning. If the union votes to approve remote learning, Martinez said classes will be canceled but schools will remain open.

“If they take an action to do a walkout, I have to cancel classes tomorrow,” he said. “I’m sorry about that. You will have a plan tomorrow to see how we move forward.”

CPS sent roughly 150,000 COVID-19 tests to hundreds of schools in neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic. Students were asked to take the tests and return them. But thousands were deemed invalid.

Some samples were delayed in transition and could not be processed before classes resumed.

The CTU’s House of Delegates will convene Tuesday and all of the union’s 25,000 members will receive an electronic ballot asking if they prefer working in person or remotely starting Wednesday.

At the same news conference with Martinez, Dr. Allison Arwady said Covid is acting like the flu in children and emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.

Officials said transmission in schools is typically lower than community-wide transmission.

Some Chicago aldermen have reached out to CPS to urge them to negotiate with CTU over safety. But they two sides have been talking for months without a new agreement.