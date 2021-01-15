CTU to rally Friday in support of CPS teachers disciplined for refusing to return to classrooms

CHICAGO — The Chicago’s Teachers Union will rally Friday to support teachers who have been disciplined for refusing to return to their classrooms.

Chicago Public Schools insists schools are safe and those teachers are expected to report to work.

Union members are expected to meet in their vehicles at Union Park around 9 a.m., then caravan to the CPS board vice presidents home.

The union says CPS’ plan to open schools is not working, and cases of COVID-19 are growing across the district — though so far, no schools have had to pause in-person learning.

This is the first week back for pre-kindergarten and special education students who opted for in-person learning. The district has spent millions upgrading its schools ventilation systems and creating distance in classrooms for students to learn in-person.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students who opted for in-person learning will begin Feb. 1.

The district says there have been some reported cases of Covid, but there has been no outbreaks and no reason to pause in-person learning. The district also made good on its promise to cut off access to remote learning and dock pay for teachers, refusing to go back to their schools teach.

A majority of teachers are back in the classroom.

More than 150 CPS school nurses signed a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday, telling her now is not the time to open schools back up.

The districts says schools would not be opening if Chicago public health officials did not think it was safe.