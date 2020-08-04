Chicago Public Schools will start the year with all remote learning: source

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will start the year with all remote learning, according to a source.

Last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson unveiled a hybrid learning proposal with most students attending school in person two days a week.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union have rallied against the plan. The union was planning to hold an emergency house of delegates meeting early next week to talk about a strike vote.

CTU planned to convene the House of Delegates early next week. A source told WGN News the union was planning to ask the rank and file leaders to start the process of a strike vote and demand remote learning.

Earlier CPS recommended a hybrid schedule combining two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning for kindergarten though sophomore year students.

The CTU and many teachers said they don’t think it’s safe for them, staff or children to go back to school.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Teachers Union said they had not yet been notified of the switch to remote learning

Families with children in CPS had until Friday to decide if they’d prefer full remote learning or a hybrid option.