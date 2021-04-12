CTU: Teachers work from home Wednesday if no new deal

CHICAGO — Chicago Public high school teachers will work from home Wednesday if no new deal is reached.

CPS staff return to the classroom Monday to prepare for in-person learning. Students are set to return on Monday, April 19.

The Chicago Teachers Union want Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office to make changes that would make COVID-19 vaccines more available to students and vulnerable family members.

They are also concerned about a rising positivity rate in the city.

Lightfoot previously said the union agreed to the reopening plan for high schools and there was no need to change it.