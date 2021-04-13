CTU responds to parents’ complaints of ‘always wanting more’ as CPS plans to reopen high schools

CHICAGO — Chicago Public high school teachers say they wont return Wednesday unless they have a deal on reopening with the district.

Students are scheduled to go back to classrooms on April 19.

CPS teachers are demanding a reopening agreement and some parents say the union is always asking for more.

CTU VP Stacy Davis Gates says teachers are always “wanting more” because of the best interest of their children and students.

“Reopening a facility that has the resources that we need, the safety mitigations that are necessary, is the work that the adults have to do in this moment to make it safe,” she said.

CPS is preparing to fully reopen high schools despite the union’s demand to keep students in remote learning.