CTU holds vigil to remember staff members who have died from COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Chicago Teachers Union held a vigil Thursday night to remember staff members who have died from COVID-19.

The crowd was small, but the message was strong.

Several others attended remotely as colleagues sent in photos of coworkers who have passed.

The vigil came on the heels of the state education board denying CTU’s request to stop students from going back to the classroom under the current health guidelines.

The union said the Chicago Board of Education has not bargained with them over safety issues. Yet, the two sides have met more than 40 times since last summer.

The board claims those meetings were bargaining sessions and the union does not.