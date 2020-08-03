CTU holds protest, calls for all remote learning

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union held a protest Monday to call for Chicago Public Schools to keep schools closed this fall.

The union staged a car caravan at its headquarters at 11 a.m.

The teachers union wants all public school students to continue with online learning this fall.



The district is recommending two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. But there’s no final decision yet.

CPS released a statement Monday that said, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff, and Chicago Public Schools won’t open its doors on September 8 if public health officials don’t deem it safe to do so. We continue to gather community feedback and closely monitor the public health data before making any final determinations for what learning will look like this fall.””

The union says its unsafe because of the pandemic.

Families with children in CPS have until Friday to decide if they’d prefer full remote learning or a hybrid option.