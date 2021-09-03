CTA requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“In order for us to continue safely serving the Chicago area, it is now time for the remainder of our workforce to join the nearly 200 million Americans who are fully-vaccinated to help fight off these variants and protect our loved ones and others who cannot be vaccinated,” said CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr.

Employees will provide proof of vaccination via the CTA’s internal employee portal and must be vaccinated by Oct. 25. If employees do not comply, they will face discipline, the agency said.

Last month, Mayor Lightfoot announced that city workers are required to the vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s faced some opposition — most notably the Fraternal Order of Police.

“We will fight any attempt by the city to force the issue on several points,” a statement by the FOP said.

City workers have until Oct. 15 to be fully vaccinated.