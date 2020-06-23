CTA handing out free ‘Travel Healthy’ kits this week

CHICAGO — The CTA is handing out free travel kits to passengers in an effort to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kits include a two-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and a guide for safe travel tips.

The kits will be handed out to riders at busy “L” stations and bus terminals all this week.

The Travel Healthy kits will be available between 8-10 a.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 23

95th Street (Red Line)

Clark/Lake

Polk (Pink Line)

Wednesday, June 24

Howard (Red Line)

Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Thursday, June 25

Jefferson Park (Blue Line)

Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Friday, June 26

Midway (Orange Line)

Harlem/Lake (Green Line)

The @CTA will be passing out free "Travel Healthy" kids throughout the rest of the week to help welcome riders back.



You can get them from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following stations: pic.twitter.com/H7lhA0ordQ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 23, 2020

Ridership on the CTA dropped about 80 percent in the last couple of months. But the agency says it’s seeing the uptick in passengers again as the city reopen.

Face masks are required on all CTA trains and buses.