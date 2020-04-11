CTA announces first death of employee due to COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Chicago Transit Authority has announced its first death of an employee due to COVID-19.

Antonio Martinez, a 14-year veteran of the agency, was a machinist.

He worked out of the Skokie Shops heavy maintenance facility.

“The entire CTA family extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of this respected and dedicated professional,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Mr. Martinez worked very hard to make sure CTA customers had the best service possible, and took a great deal of pride in his accomplishments. I join with the men and women of the CTA in expressing our heartfelt condolences on this profound loss, and we urge everyone to remember and honor his service to CTA and Chicago.”