CPS winter sports to start next month: report

CHICAGO — Winter sports for Chicago Public School students will begin next month, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Several fall sports were moved to the spring due to COVID-19, but it appears the winter season will move forward.

CPS tells the Sun-Times it is still waiting for some guidance to resume contact practices from the state and the Illinois High School Association, but the district anticipated that will come soon.

The winter sports season is set to kick off on Nov. 16.

COVID-19 plans to start the seasons, especially when it comes to basketball, will still need to be approved by the Chicago Department of Public Health and CPS’ Health and Welfare Office.

The Sun-Time reports some guidelines have been drafted which could include enhanced cleaning and three hours between games and pratices in the same gym.

This news coming on the heels of a warning issued Monday by Chicago health officials and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. They said Chicago is in a second surge of the coronavirus. Cases shooting up 50% in the city, which includes about 500 new cases per day since the beginning of the month. The increase in infections are seen in all age groups, ethnicities and neighborhoods.

It’s hard to believe the spike of numbers seen in Chicago would not have an impact on the winter season, as well as CPS’ plan to try and get some back to in-person learning.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday.