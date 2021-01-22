WATCH: CPS provides details on district’s vaccination plan

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday details of the plan to vaccinate thousands of eligible staff and educators under phase 1b of the city’s vaccination plan.

CPS expects to begin receiving vaccines directly in mid-February, at which point it will begin a multi-month effort to offer vaccinations to eligible staff.

“Vaccinating our frontline essential workers who continue to provide for our communities during this difficult time – including CPS educators and staff – has always been a key goal of our City’s vaccination strategy,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Not only will this vaccination plan bolster our safety initiatives as we welcome students and staff back into the classroom, but it will also put our city on the right track to reopening and returning to a sense of normalcy. I am excited for our school staff and educators to get vaccinated and look forward to working closely with CPS and CDPH to make sure it is accessible and distributed equitably.”

A detailed chart outlining prioritization can be found below:

“After months of COVID-19 ravaging our communities, we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and are looking forward to executing a strategy in partnership with CDPH to vaccinate all of our employees,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “I’d like to thank Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot for prioritizing education by recognizing the integral role school staff and educators play in society by prioritizing their vaccination.”

Jackson and Commissioner of the CDPH Dr. Allison Arwady will hold a press conference to provide more details at 8 a.m. Friday.

