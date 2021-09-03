CPS: Unvaccinated students who travel out of state over Labor Day weekend must quarantine

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has outlined an updated travel policy ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

An email was sent to parents just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, explaining the policy in detail. The school district sent out the following tweet:

TRAVEL UPDATE: To keep our school communities healthy and safe, CPS is abiding by the latest travel guidelines from @ChiPublicHealth . Please review this letter from the district to learn what this will mean for your family. pic.twitter.com/EtDZrOdjqs — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) September 3, 2021

The policy outlined by CPS follows the city’s new travel policy released earlier this week, which states unvaccinated people who travel to states on the city’s advisory list must quarantine when they return. All but one state is now on the list.

Thousands of CPS students are under 12, and therefore not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. If any unvaccinated student leaves the state to go anywhere, except Vermont, they will have to wait seven days to come back to school with a negative Covid test — or 10 days without a test.

Students who do travel out of state will be able to pick-up homework, but will not be able to access remote learning.

Google classrooms will only be available to those the district tells to quarantine due to having a close exposure to Covid, which right now includes hundreds of students.