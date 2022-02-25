CPS’ universal masking policy to remain in place

CHICAGO — Amid widespread loosening of COVID-19 restrictions both locally and nationally, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced Friday that the district will retain a universal masking policy.

Martinez said the district’s COVID-19 policies are currently not before a judge after a contempt hearing for Martinez and a CPS principal scheduled for Friday was canceled.

According to Martinez, less than half of CPS students are currently fully vaccinated as the district continues to urge students to get inoculated.

“CPS has made incredible progress against the virus. Our case numbers are on the decline; our positivity rate continues to fall even though we are doing more testing than ever, and fewer students and staff are working and learning at home due to a positive test or exposure to COVID-19. We cannot jeopardize these wins by moving too quickly,” Martinez said in a statement.