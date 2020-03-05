CPS to students: If you’re sick, stay home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — If you're sick, stay home. That's the message Chicago Public Schools has for students regarding COVID-19.

There have been no known infections inside the district, so far, and CPS wants to keep it that way.

A letter went home to parents Tuesday, letting them know, kids will be immediately sent home from school if they are sick, particularly if they display a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

If parents notice those symptoms in their child, CPS is asking that you not send them to school—and keep them home until those symptoms resolve.

Students and staff who travel to any place where there’s widespread transmission, are also being asked to stay home—for 14 days in fact, which is the incubation period for COVID-19, since it spreads through person-to-person contact.

The state’s largest school district is also making some concessions. If student miss days because of these new guidelines, their absences will be marked “excused.”

The district is also encouraging students to frequently wash their hands, cover their coughs, and prevent touching their face with dirty hands.

Earlier today, we shared an update on the district's response to the coronavirus. We've have been working closely with the @ChiPublicHealth and will provide regular updates. pic.twitter.com/qyuu3BIXtb — ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) March 4, 2020

"I think we have got to keep telling people that we're very well prepared," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "The potential for a major spread, based upon the information we’re getting from public health experts, remains very low. But our preparation is extraordinarily high.”

"Our hope is once this virus runs its course, we’ll be back onto business as usual," Lightfoot added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois is holding steady at 4 since Monday. Two of those cases have fully recovered.

The Chicago Department of Public officials said more than 150 people have tested negative for COVID-19.