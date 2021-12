CPS to send at home Covid tests to select schools

CHICAGO — Some Chicago Public School students will head home with a special package before this holiday break.



CPS is handing out 150,000 take home Covid tests to students at 300 schools in communities hard hit by the disease.



Parents are being asked to test students on Tuesday December 28 and drop off the test at a FedEx drop box the same day.

Instructions for conducting the test will be provided to each student that receives a test kit.

Information on FedEx drop boxes is available here.

If parents make that deadline, they should get results back in time before students return to class.



A list of schools sending kits home is available here and listed below.





School Name Serving Community ADDAMS Elementary EAST SIDE ALBANY PARK Middle ALBANY PARK ALDRIDGE Elementary RIVERDALE ASHBURN Elementary ASHBURN ASHE Elementary CHATHAM AUSTIN CCA HS High AUSTIN AVALON PARK Elementary AVALON PARK AZUELA Elementary WEST LAWN BACK OF THE YARDS HS High NEW CITY BARRY Elementary HERMOSA BARTON Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM BASS Elementary ENGLEWOOD BEASLEY Elementary WASHINGTON PARK BEETHOVEN Elementary GRAND BOULEVARD BEIDLER Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK BELMONT-CRAGIN Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN BENNETT Elementary ROSELAND BLACK Elementary CALUMET HEIGHTS BLAIR Elementary CLEARING BOND Elementary ENGLEWOOD BOUCHET Elementary SOUTH SHORE BRADWELL Elementary SOUTH SHORE BRIGHT Elementary SOUTH DEERING BRIGHTON PARK Elementary BRIGHTON PARK BRONZEVILLE CLASSICAL Elementary GRAND BOULEVARD BROOKS HS High ROSELAND BROWN (RONALD) Elementary WEST PULLMAN BROWNELL Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING BRUNSON Elementary AUSTIN BURBANK Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN BURKE Elementary WASHINGTON PARK BURNHAM Elementary SOUTH DEERING BURNSIDE Elementary CHATHAM BURROUGHS Elementary BRIGHTON PARK BYRNE Elementary GARFIELD RIDGE CALDWELL Elementary AVALON PARK CALMECA Elementary BRIGHTON PARK CAMERON Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK CAMRAS Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN CARDENAS Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE CARNEGIE Elementary WOODLAWN CARROLL Elementary ASHBURN CARSON Elementary GAGE PARK CARTER Elementary WASHINGTON PARK CASALS Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK CATHER Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK CHALMERS Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE CHAVEZ Elementary NEW CITY CHRISTOPHER Elementary GAGE PARK CLAREMONT Elementary CHICAGO LAWN CLARK ES Elementary AUSTIN CLARK HS High AUSTIN CLISSOLD Elementary MORGAN PARK COLEMON Elementary WEST PULLMAN COLES Elementary SOUTH CHICAGO COLLINS HS High NORTH LAWNDALE COLUMBIA EXPLORERS Elementary BRIGHTON PARK COOK Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM COOPER Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE CORKERY Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE CROWN Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE CUFFE Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM CULLEN Elementary ROSELAND CURIE HS High ARCHER HEIGHTS CURTIS Elementary ROSELAND DALEY Elementary NEW CITY DAVIS (MILES) Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD DAVIS (NATHAN) Elementary BRIGHTON PARK DAWES Elementary ASHBURN DENEEN Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING DEPRIEST Elementary AUSTIN DEWEY Elementary NEW CITY DIXON Elementary CHATHAM DORE Elementary CLEARING DOUGLASS HS High AUSTIN DULLES Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING DUNNE Elementary ROSELAND DURKIN PARK Elementary ASHBURN DVORAK Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE EARHART Elementary CALUMET HEIGHTS EARLE Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD EBERHART Elementary CHICAGO LAWN EDISON Elementary ALBANY PARK EDWARDS Elementary ARCHER HEIGHTS ELLINGTON Elementary AUSTIN ENGLEWOOD STEM HS High ENGLEWOOD ERICSON Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK ESMOND Elementary MORGAN PARK EVERETT Elementary MCKINLEY PARK EVERGREEN Middle MCKINLEY PARK EVERS Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS FAIRFIELD Elementary CHICAGO LAWN FALCONER Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN FARADAY Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK FARRAGUT HS High SOUTH LAWNDALE FENGER HS High ROSELAND FERNWOOD Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS FINKL Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE FISKE Elementary WOODLAWN FORT DEARBORN Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS FOSTER PARK Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM FRAZIER PROSPECTIVE Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE FULLER Elementary GRAND BOULEVARD FULTON Elementary NEW CITY GAGE PARK HS High GAGE PARK GALLISTEL Elementary EAST SIDE GARVEY Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS GARY Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE GILLESPIE Elementary ROSELAND GRAHAM ES Elementary NEW CITY GREEN Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS GREENE Elementary MCKINLEY PARK GREGORY Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK GRESHAM Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM GRIMES Elementary CLEARING GUNSAULUS Elementary BRIGHTON PARK HALE Elementary CLEARING HALEY Elementary ROSELAND HAMLINE Elementary NEW CITY HAMMOND Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE HAMPTON Elementary ASHBURN HANSON PARK Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN HARLAN HS High ROSELAND HARVARD Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING HAUGAN Elementary ALBANY PARK HAY Elementary AUSTIN HEARST Elementary GARFIELD RIDGE HEDGES Elementary NEW CITY HEFFERAN Elementary WEST GARFIELD PARK HENDERSON Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD HENDRICKS Elementary FULLER PARK HERNANDEZ Middle GAGE PARK HERZL Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE HIBBARD Elementary ALBANY PARK HIGGINS Elementary WEST PULLMAN HOLMES Elementary ENGLEWOOD HOWE Elementary AUSTIN HOYNE Elementary CALUMET HEIGHTS HUBBARD HS High WEST LAWN HUGHES (CHARLES EVANS) Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE HUGHES (LANGSTON) Elementary ROSELAND HURLEY Elementary WEST LAWN INFINITY HS High SOUTH LAWNDALE JACKSON M Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM JENSEN Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK JOHNSON Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE JOPLIN Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM JUAREZ HS High LOWER WEST SIDE JULIAN HS High WASHINGTON HEIGHTS JUNGMAN Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE KANOON Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE KELLMAN Elementary EAST GARFIELD PARK KELLY HS High BRIGHTON PARK KELVYN PARK HS High HERMOSA KENNEDY HS High GARFIELD RIDGE KERSHAW Elementary ENGLEWOOD KING ES Elementary ENGLEWOOD KINZIE Elementary GARFIELD RIDGE KIPLING Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS LANGFORD Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD LARA Elementary NEW CITY LAVIZZO Elementary ROSELAND LAWNDALE Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE LEE Elementary WEST LAWN LELAND Elementary AUSTIN LENART Elementary CHATHAM LEWIS Elementary AUSTIN LIBBY Elementary NEW CITY LINDBLOM HS High WEST ENGLEWOOD LITTLE VILLAGE Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE LLOYD Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN LOCKE (JOSEPHINE) Elementary MONTCLARE LOVETT Elementary AUSTIN LOWELL Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK LYON Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN MADERO Middle SOUTH LAWNDALE MADISON Elementary SOUTH SHORE MANLEY HS High EAST GARFIELD PARK MANN Elementary SOUTH CHICAGO MARQUETTE Elementary CHICAGO LAWN MARSH Elementary SOUTH DEERING MARSHALL HS High EAST GARFIELD PARK MASON Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE MAYS Elementary ENGLEWOOD MCAULIFFE Elementary HERMOSA MCCORMICK Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE MCDADE Elementary CHATHAM MCDOWELL Elementary CALUMET HEIGHTS MCKAY Elementary CHICAGO LAWN MCNAIR Elementary AUSTIN MELODY Elementary WEST GARFIELD PARK METCALFE Elementary WEST PULLMAN MIRELES Elementary SOUTH CHICAGO MOLLISON Elementary GRAND BOULEVARD MORRILL Elementary CHICAGO LAWN MORTON Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK MOUNT VERNON Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS MULTICULTURAL ARTS HIGH SCHOOL High SOUTH LAWNDALE NASH Elementary AUSTIN NEIL Elementary CHATHAM NEW SULLIVAN Elementary SOUTH CHICAGO NICHOLSON Elementary ENGLEWOOD NIGHTINGALE Elementary GAGE PARK NINOS HEROES Elementary SOUTH CHICAGO NIXON Elementary HERMOSA NOBEL Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK NORTH RIVER Elementary ALBANY PARK NORTH-GRAND HS High HUMBOLDT PARK NORTHWEST Middle BELMONT CRAGIN OGLESBY Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM OKEEFFE Elementary SOUTH SHORE OROZCO Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE ORR HS High HUMBOLDT PARK ORTIZ DE DOMINGUEZ Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE OTOOLE Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD OWEN Elementary ASHBURN OWENS Elementary WEST PULLMAN PALMER Elementary ALBANY PARK PARK MANOR Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING PARKER Elementary ENGLEWOOD PARKSIDE Elementary SOUTH SHORE PASTEUR Elementary WEST ELSDON PEACE AND EDUCATION HS High NEW CITY PECK Elementary WEST ELSDON PENN Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE PEREZ Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE PETERSON Elementary NORTH PARK PICCOLO Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK PICKARD Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE PILSEN Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE PIRIE Elementary CHATHAM PLAMONDON Elementary NORTH LAWNDALE POE Elementary PULLMAN POWELL Elementary SOUTH SHORE PRIETO Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN PROSSER HS High BELMONT CRAGIN PULLMAN Elementary PULLMAN RABY HS High EAST GARFIELD PARK RANDOLPH Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD REVERE Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING RICHARDS HS High NEW CITY RICHARDSON Middle WEST LAWN RUGGLES Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING RUIZ Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE RYDER Elementary AUBURN GRESHAM SADLOWSKI Elementary EAST SIDE SANDOVAL Elementary GAGE PARK SAUCEDO Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE SAWYER Elementary GAGE PARK SAYRE Elementary AUSTIN SCHMID Elementary PULLMAN SCHUBERT Elementary BELMONT CRAGIN SEWARD Elementary NEW CITY SHERMAN Elementary NEW CITY SHERWOOD Elementary ENGLEWOOD SHIELDS Elementary BRIGHTON PARK SHIELDS MIDDLE Middle BRIGHTON PARK SHOOP Elementary MORGAN PARK SMITH Elementary PULLMAN SOCIAL JUSTICE HS High SOUTH LAWNDALE SOLOMON Elementary NORTH PARK SOLORIO HS High GAGE PARK SOR JUANA Elementary WEST ELSDON SOUTH SHORE ES Elementary SOUTH SHORE SOUTHSIDE HS High WEST ENGLEWOOD SPENCER Elementary AUSTIN SPRY ES Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE SPRY HS High SOUTH LAWNDALE STAGG Elementary ENGLEWOOD STEINMETZ HS High BELMONT CRAGIN STEVENSON Elementary ASHBURN STOWE Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK SUMNER Elementary WEST GARFIELD PARK TALMAN Elementary GAGE PARK TANNER Elementary GREATER GRAND CROSSING TARKINGTON Elementary CHICAGO LAWN TAYLOR Elementary EAST SIDE TELPOCHCALLI Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE THOMAS Elementary MCKINLEY PARK THORP J Elementary SOUTH CHICAGO TILDEN HS High NEW CITY TILL Elementary WOODLAWN TILTON Elementary WEST GARFIELD PARK TONTI Elementary GAGE PARK TURNER-DREW Elementary ROSELAND TWAIN Elementary GARFIELD RIDGE VICK Elementary MORGAN PARK VOLTA Elementary ALBANY PARK WACKER Elementary WASHINGTON HEIGHTS WADSWORTH Elementary WOODLAWN WALSH Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE WARD L Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK WARREN Elementary CALUMET HEIGHTS WASHINGTON G ES Elementary EAST SIDE WASHINGTON H ES Elementary BURNSIDE WEBSTER Elementary WEST GARFIELD PARK WENTWORTH Elementary WEST ENGLEWOOD WEST PARK Elementary HUMBOLDT PARK WESTCOTT Elementary CHATHAM WESTINGHOUSE HS High HUMBOLDT PARK WHISTLER Elementary WEST PULLMAN WHITE Elementary WEST PULLMAN WHITNEY Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE WHITTIER Elementary LOWER WEST SIDE WOODLAWN Elementary WOODLAWN WOODSON Elementary GRAND BOULEVARD WORLD LANGUAGE HS High SOUTH LAWNDALE YOUNG ES Elementary AUSTIN ZAPATA Elementary SOUTH LAWNDALE