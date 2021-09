CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will provide an update Thursday on its COVID-19 response efforts.

Along with the Chicago Department of Public Health, CPS will outline several new measures, which include: new communication tools and updates on its opt-in testing program being deployed to all schools.

Over the past month, the district has seen nearly 700 Covid cases in students and more than 200 cases among staff members.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.