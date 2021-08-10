CPS to offer free weekly COVID-19 tests to students, staff

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools plans to offer free weekly COVID-19 tests to every student and staff member for the upcoming school year, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. But the district is not yet mandating testing.

The safety measure comes as negotiations continue with the Chicago Teachers Union over the return to full-time in-person learning this fall.

In an email to parents last week, interim CPS CEO José Torres and interim chief education officer Maurice Swinney wrote: “To build on the surveillance testing program that CPS launched last year to measure and monitor COVID-19 prevalence among asymptomatic people in a community over time, we are committed to testing 100 percent of CPS students and staff each week.”

Parental consent will also be required for students to be tested. CTU officials are expected to address the issue Tuesday.