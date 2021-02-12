CPS to launch 4 vaccination sites for staff only next week

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

CHICAGO – The district said 1,500 first-dose vaccinations will be offered each week and are solely dedicated for CPS staff.

Earlier this week, the district said 2,000 vaccines were expedited for pre-k, cluster and those who could not be granted an accommodation who live with vulnerable family members.

Each week, CPS will offer tests to all schools offering in-person learning and 50 percent of in-person staff members per week. The district will continue to report the results publicly at cps.edu/reopening.

The four CPS vaccination centers will be located at:

Chicago Vocational High School, 2100 E. 87th St.

Clark High School, 5101 W. Harrison St.

Clemente High School, 1147 N. Western Ave.

Roosevelt High School, 3436 W. Wilson Ave.

“As we work to restore our children’s access to high-quality, in-person instruction, ensuring the safety of our entire school community will always remain our top priority,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “The launch of these vaccination sites and the expansion of this surveillance testing program are core measures that only strengthen our already-robust safety strategy. These efforts, taken together, will provide families and CPS staff with the certainty they deserve about returning to in-person instruction and further prove just how prepared our schools are to safely welcome our children back into the classroom.”

To receive a vaccine, CPS staff may be asked to bring one of the following items to your appointment as proof of eligibility: work-related staff identification such as CPS ID badge, professional license number or certificate, CPS pay stub or insurance card.