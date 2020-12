For the first time since November metrics meant to measure the spread of the COVID virus have improved to the point the majority of the Chicago region now appears to qualify for the easing of some restrictions. However, Gov. JB Pritzker has said it won’t happen anytime soon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s regional metrics now show the City of Chicago, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Will, Kendall, Morris and DeKalb counties have achieved consistent declines in all four of the categories the state monitors including hospital capacity and usage along with positivity rates. Suburban Cook along with all of Lake and McHenry counties are each lagging in one of the categories related to hospital usage.