CPS teacher creates new face shield to help health care workers during COVID-19 fight

CHICAGO – One CPS teacher has been using his computer science background to come up with something new and innovative to protect health care workers.

Jeff Solin created a National Institutes of Health approved face mask for healthcare workers. It’s made from one material that comes in one piece and can be shipped directly to a hospital in bulk.

The best part? It’s free. There has been only one problem; there’s been a run on the plastic that it’s made from.

Practicing what he preaches at Lane Tech High School, Solin came up with the Solin Flatpack Face Shield.

One piece of PETG plastic laser cut to NIH specifications in lightning speed, putting 3D printers to shame. He did it with the help of the Illinois PPE Network. There he was connected with like minded individuals after the same goal. People like Dr. Alban.

Dr. Alban and his staff tested the prototype.

“What has touched me and so many of my colleagues, to see how hard people are working from home to try to make our jobs easier on a day to day basis,” Dr. Alban said.

The first batch rolls off of a Minnesota assembly line in a matter of days and heads straight to Chicago for distribution through the Illinois PPE Network, where anyone like Solin who wants to do something during the pandemic can either ask for PPE, help make it or donate to fund more PPE.

Right now, 8,000 masks are currently in production, but the players involved have the capacity to make more, if only they could get more plastic to make them.

They are looking for PETG plastic in the .02-.03” range.