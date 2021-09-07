CPS students to return to the classroom; unvaccinated students who traveled asked to stay home

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students return to the classroom this morning following the Labor Day weekend. However, anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated and travelled out of town for the holiday will have to stay at home — without remote learning as an option.

CPS informed students and families of the guidelines before the holiday weekend.

If a child is unvaccinated, CPS wants them to produce a negative Covid test and still quarantine for seven days after returning to the state.

If a child doesn’t get tested, they are required to stay home for 10 days.

Parents should notify the schools that their child will be absent and it will be excused by the school.

After 24 hours, students will be given take home work.

TRAVEL UPDATE: To keep our school communities healthy and safe, CPS is abiding by the latest travel guidelines from @ChiPublicHealth . Please review this letter from the district to learn what this will mean for your family. pic.twitter.com/EtDZrOdjqs — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) September 3, 2021

CPS’s online tracker shows that as of Sept. 4, 28 adults in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, with 11 students doing the same.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker said it was important that everyone step back and think about they can keep others safe.

Students who do test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed access to the district’s virtual academy.

Parents must notify the district before that process can begin.





