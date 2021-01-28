CPS students resume remote learning as negotiations with CTU continue

CHICAGO — Remote learning resumes Thursday in Chicago Public Schools as negotiations continue to avoid a teachers’ strike.

In-person learning was supposed to resume next week for more than 3,200 pre-kindergarten and special education students, but that may be put off as the Chicago Teachers Union threaten to strike over orders to return to the classroom.

Teachers say they don’t believe it’s safe yet to return, and want a phased-in approach that returns them to their classrooms after they receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The district insists its back-to-school plan is working.

After the CTU called for a mediator to broker an agreement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed, saying they have offered to work with one before.

If CPS moves to sanction the teachers for not returning to the classroom, CTU delegates could hold a strike vote.

The two sides are continuing to talk.