CPS releases plan for second quarter with goal to bring some students back; CTU disagrees

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union is critical of a proposal by Chicago Public School officials to bring some students back into classrooms next month — and union representatives are speaking out.

CPS released a plan Friday that all students will begin the second quarter of school remotely, with the goal to bring students in pre-k and in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms back through a phased approach.

The district, in consultation with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) will make a decision about in-person learning closer to the start of the second quarter.

As part of the plan, CPS and CDPH will be closely monitoring the evolving public health environment and a final decision on reopening school buildings will be made closer to the start of the second quarter.

“Though remote learning has allowed a great number of our students to safely continue learning in light of COVID-19, the fact of the matter is that it has also exacerbated social and economic inequities—preventing our youngest students, cluster program students and students of color from getting the high-quality education they deserve,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “We are working on a thoughtful and strategic plan that lays a strong foundation for a return to in-person learning. With the collaboration of CPS and CDPH, we will ensure that this next phase is engaging, equitable and above all, safe—especially for our most vulnerable students.”

Due to the significant new operational processes needed to open schools, the district is proposing a phased approach that would begin with the students who most need to be in school and add additional grades as early as January. Later this year, the district will be engaging parents in other grades to assess their interest in returning to classrooms.



Choices for Parents and Guardians

On Wednesday, October 21, the district will send all parents and guardians of pre-k and cluster program students an intent form to indicate whether they would feel comfortable sending their students to school. Parents will be asked to complete the form by Oct. 28 and parents will maintain the option to opt out at any time. Due to the small class sizes for all pre-k and most cluster classrooms, all pre-k students would be able to attend school daily, and most students enrolled in cluster programs would be able to attend school daily, with some cluster classrooms implementing hybrid learning depending on the number of students who opt-in. In-person learning would take place in alignment with the stringent health processes outlined in the district’s reopening framework, as well as additional measures. Every school will hold an engagement meeting to answer any questions from parents and guardians to ensure they have the information they need prior to any potential re-opening.



Families of pre-k students who opt to continue learning remotely will receive a minimum of 60 minutes of live, synchronous instruction per day. Students in all other grades who are in an intensive and moderate cluster program will receive a minimum of 150 minutes of live, synchronous instruction per day, in accordance with ISBE guidance. All related services will continue to be provided per the student’s IEP.



While all students benefit from in-person instruction, the district’s plan prioritizes pre-k and students who attend cluster programs, who will benefit the most by receiving in-person instruction and support. Based on attendance figures, the district’s youngest learners and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster programs attend online school at lower rates than their peers, making in-person learning an urgent priority now that it is deemed safe by public health officials.



Safely Reopening Schools with Stringent Health and Safety Measures

Due to the stability of the public health situation in Chicago and the district’s work with Dr. Arwady and CDPH to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan aligned to state and federal guidelines, we are in a position to consider safely bringing students back to the classrooms — where they learn best. To protect anyone in a school building, the district has committed to the following measures:

Face Coverings: Cloth face coverings will be provided to all staff and students and required at all times.

Cloth face coverings will be provided to all staff and students and required at all times. Pods: Students and educators will be grouped into stable pods or small class sizes to minimize exposure to other students, allow for social distancing in classrooms, and support contact tracing

Students and educators will be grouped into stable pods or small class sizes to minimize exposure to other students, allow for social distancing in classrooms, and support contact tracing Daily Screenings: Temperature checks, hand washing, and daily symptom screenings are required before students enter the classroom.

Temperature checks, hand washing, and daily symptom screenings are required before students enter the classroom. Testing: To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district will ensure that any student or staff member who is symptomatic or a close contact of someone who tested positive has access to a free COVID-19 test.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district will ensure that any student or staff member who is symptomatic or a close contact of someone who tested positive has access to a free COVID-19 test. Contact Tracing: To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, CPS has hired dedicated staff to support the intake of cases and provide proper notification. CPS will work in coordination with CDPH to ensure that those identified as close contacts have rapid contact tracing and are connected to city resources such as monitoring and testing.

To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, CPS has hired dedicated staff to support the intake of cases and provide proper notification. CPS will work in coordination with CDPH to ensure that those identified as close contacts have rapid contact tracing and are connected to city resources such as monitoring and testing. Additional Custodians: To ensure comprehensive cleaning protocols are completed every day, the district is hiring 400 additional custodians.

To ensure comprehensive cleaning protocols are completed every day, the district is hiring 400 additional custodians. Sanitizer and Soap: The district invested over $3.5 million to secure over 50,000 hand sanitizer dispensers in all high-traffic areas and soap dispensers to support regular hand washing and sanitizing.

The district invested over $3.5 million to secure over 50,000 hand sanitizer dispensers in all high-traffic areas and soap dispensers to support regular hand washing and sanitizing. Disinfectant Wipes: The district allocated over $2 million to purchase 86,000 containers of EPA approved disinfectant wipes for classrooms, offices and other high-touch areas.

The district allocated over $2 million to purchase 86,000 containers of EPA approved disinfectant wipes for classrooms, offices and other high-touch areas. Hospital-Grade Disinfectant Sprayers: Every CPS school has a hospital-grade mister spray unit that will evenly apply EPA-approved disinfectant for maximum disinfection.

Every CPS school has a hospital-grade mister spray unit that will evenly apply EPA-approved disinfectant for maximum disinfection. Community Notifications: CPS adopted consistent procedures and community notification protocols developed by CDPH to respond to any confirmed cases of COVID-19. To ensure public awareness, the district is tracking confirmed COVID cases at cps.edu/school-reopening-2020.

CPS adopted consistent procedures and community notification protocols developed by CDPH to respond to any confirmed cases of COVID-19. To ensure public awareness, the district is tracking confirmed COVID cases at cps.edu/school-reopening-2020. Sneeze Guards and Signage: All schools installed sneeze guards and other physical barriers to protect staff when visitors arrive, and posted signage throughout school facilities to emphasize new policies and procedures.

Ensuring Proper Ventilation in Every Classroom

In addition to the measures outlined in the district’s reopening framework, CPS has undertaken a multi-faceted assessment to ensure that schools are properly ventilated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards.



2020-21 Enrollment Figures Highlight Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Consistent with other school districts across the country, large and small, such as Los Angeles Unified, Chicago Archdiocese schools, and other districts across the country, the district has seen large decreases in enrollment in the early grades, specifically pre-k which accounts for 41 percent of the district’s year-over-year enrollment loss. Meanwhile, enrollment at district high schools has increased slightly and higher grades in elementary school follow a pattern that is more consistent with enrollment trends in prior years.