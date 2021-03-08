CPS middle school students return to classrooms Monday

CHICAGO — For the first time in almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, CPS middle school students will head back to the classroom.

Chicago Public Schools is expecting thousands of sixth through eighth grade students to return to in-person learning Monday.

About a third of 122,000 kindergarten through fifth grade students were expected to return to classrooms last Monday. The district is not clear if they all showed up for in-person learning.

In the meantime, starting Monday, CPS will allow parents to register their kids for in-person learning for the fourth quarter of the school year. This time, the window to register will be open for all students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. CPS is sending out a form, and parents will have two weeks to fill it out and return it.

Pre-kindergarten through fifth graders, along with cluster students, will then come back to the classroom on April 19.



CPS says they are working with Chicago Teachers Union to figure out a plan for the return of high school students. The form will ask if parents want their high schoolers to return, but no specific date has been set for them just yet.

CPS will host a town hall for this Wednesday for parents to get more information and hopefully give more insight to high school students returning to the classroom.