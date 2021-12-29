CPS extends test kit drop-off deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has been extended until 5 p.m. on December 30. The district has also added another drop-off location.
Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19. CPS encouraged families to test students before returning results via FedEx or a participating library location.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise in Chicago, the district has extended the deadline one day while adding an additional drop-off location at the Garfield Ridge branch library.
The libraries that are listed as drop-off locations are as follows:
- Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 South Normal Boulevard
- Garfield Ridge Branch, 6348 South Archer Avenue
- South Shore Branch, 2505 East 73rd Street
- Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 South Racine Avenue
- Southeast Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 East 106th Street
- Austin Branch, 5615 West Race Avenue
- Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 East 131st Place