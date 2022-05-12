CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Thursday.

Martinez revealed he is fully vaccinated and is suffering from mild symptoms in a statement.

The city school’s CEO says he started to experience cold-like symptoms Wednesday and tested positive on Thursday. As a result, Martinez says he will work from home and follow CDC isolation guidelines.

“This is a good opportunity to remind our CPS staff and families to please get vaccinated and boosted,” Martinez said. “Because of the vaccine, I expect that I will be fine.”