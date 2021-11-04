CPS canceling classes Friday, Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccination Awareness Day’

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes next Friday, Nov. 12, so parents and guardians can get children vaccinated against covid-19.

CPS is calling the initiative ‘Vaccination Awareness Day,’ which aims to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, a letter addressed to parents and families read.

The move comes on the heels of the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer dose for children ages 5-11. WGN reported Wednesday that doses were already arriving in the Chicago area.

In place of classes, some Chicago area schools will host vaccination clinics. Sporting events will not be canceled, however.

Walgreens and CVS will begin offering the shots this weekend.