CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools officials are asking that students take a COVID-19 test before returning to the classroom.

Classes resume Monday for all CPS students after the winter holiday break.

CPS is recommending that students take a rapid COVID-19 test before heading back to school. Students who test positive should use the “Self Reporting Tool” on the CPS website.

Students who present symptoms of Covid, the flu or RSV are being asked to stay home.

CPS is also encouraging students to wear masks to help prevent the spread of upper respiratory infections.

