CPS: 90 percent of staff vaccinated as health officials monitor new COVID-19 variant

CHICAGO — Chicago’s top doctor expects omicron to be here, possibly by mid-December, as more CPS staff have become fully-vaccinated.

“Critical that you get vaccinated, critical that you get boosted, okay,” said CPS CEO Dr. Pedro Martinez. “That’s also going to really help.”

In a news conference Tuesday, Martinez told reporters that more than 90 percent of CPS staff is now fully-vaccinated. As well as almost half of students 12 and up and 12.6 percent of students 5 to 11.

The district is also looking to expand its testing of students — up to 40,000 a week.

Dr. Arwady said there are no plans to go back to virtual learning.

“I’m confident we will keep schools open,” Dr. Arwady said. “Unless there is a national change.”