CHICAGO — Chicago police began conducting stay-at-home checkpoints at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chicago Police Department said the checkpoints will be in place in districts across the city from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. starting April 7 through April 9.

Officials said drivers will be given a flyer containing reminders about Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. For more information, go to: www.chicago.gov

While the weather warms up, #ChicagoPolice want to remind you that the Stay at Home order remains in effect.



Do your part. If you chose to go outside, #SocialDistancing and refraining from congregating in public are the best way to fight #COVID19.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/uV7zdLcsw3 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 8, 2020