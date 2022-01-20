Covid testing chain under investigation will remain closed indefinitely

CHICAGO – Rolling Meadows-based Center for Covid Control, under federal investigation following multiple complaints of deceptive and fraudulent conduct, will cease operations indefinitely, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the State’s Attorney Raoul opened an investigation into the heavily scrutinized testing center. In a statement to WGN News, the office of AG Raoul said the state had been in contact with the company and demanded that it immediately stop engaging in deceitful conduct.

Raoul said company representatives agreed to “postpone the reopening of any pop-up testing locations in Illinois for the foreseeable future.”

The Center for Covid Control, a national chain with more than 300 testing sites, with 30 across Chicago, was initially slated to shut down for one week, starting Friday, Jan. 14, as originally reported by Block Club Chicago.

“I am pleased with this result and would like to thank the residents who noticed something awry and contacted my office,” Raoul said. “I also appreciate the former employee whistleblowers who came forward to report practices that compromised tests. I am committed to protecting Illinois residents from unlawful conduct by companies operating pop-up COVID-19 testing facilities in our state.”

Raoul’s statement comes after Minnesota AG Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that he would file a lawsuit against the Center for Covid Control, LLC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

He also alleged that the companies gave individuals wrong or false test results or, in some cases, failed to deliver any results.

Last week, WGN News reported on the controversy surrounding the Illinois Covid pop-up location that received an ‘F’ rating from the Better Business Bureau, according to a Block Club Chicago investigation.

The company issued a statement apologizing for falling short of its standards, saying that intense demand for testing during the omicron surge had strained staff members, leading to long wait times at test centers and delayed results.

In a statement to WGN News, Center for Covid Control CEO Aleya Siyaj said the company would focus on additional hires and improved customer service to comply with COVID-19 testing regulations.