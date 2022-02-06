COVID survivor’s Sunday mission: Helping Bronzeville community get vaccinated

CHICAGO — A Bronzeville church is working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, a very personal mission for one member.

First Church of Deliverance Public Relations Coordinator Mikie Samuel says she survived a battle with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic that left her in a coma for two months.

“They didn’t know how to treat me. They just tried everything they could possibly think of and fortunately, it worked to save my life,” Samuel said. “That and the blessings of God.”

Samuel says she is still dealing with the effects of Covid. She says the virus exacerbated a heart condition unbeknownst to her that months later required open-heart surgery.

“I want more people to understand that Covid is nothing to play with,” Samuels said.

In the present, Samuel says she works tirelessly with the First Church of Deliverance at 43rd and Wabash to help more people get vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health will run a free vaccination clinic at the church every Sunday in February from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No appointments are needed.

Associate Pastor Robin Anderson says it’s a vital part of the church’s mission to touch the community.

“We actually partnered with IDPH since September, so we’ve been doing this since September,” Anderson said. “First, it was once a month. Then it became every month.

“We just want to make sure our church is saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK, come on in the house and get blessed and get your vaccine.’ We want to make you feel comfortable. We want people to live and not die.”

Samuel hopes her story and faith will inspire others.

“I am so thankful to God every day,” she said. “Had it not been for the Lord, I wouldn’t be here. I would have been gone. I would have been one of the 900,000 people [who died of Covid]. It’s what brought me through.”